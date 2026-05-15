Apple, Adobe Sued For 'Exploitation' Of Ill. Voices In Tech

By Lauraann Wood ( May 15, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. and Adobe Inc. are the latest major companies to be hit with biometric privacy suits over the alleged "exploitation" of the recorded voices of journalists, voice actors and other Illinois professionals to develop generative artificial intelligence and other technology without their informed consent....
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