Ex-Newsom Aide Cops To Campaign Fund Theft, False Taxes

By Lauren Berg ( May 14, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A former chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom pled guilty in federal court in Sacramento for her part in a scheme to divert some $225,000 from a dormant political campaign to a former Biden administration official's chief of staff, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday....
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