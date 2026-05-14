Morgan Stanley Beats Chip Co. Investor's Stock Scheme Suit

By Gina Kim ( May 14, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday dismissed a stock manipulation suit against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, finding its temporary policy requiring customers to buy shares in Israeli chipmaker Eltek Ltd. over the phone, which allegedly enabled improper trading, to be "neither manipulative nor deceptive."...
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