Oppenheimer Customers Ink $70M Cash Sweep Rate Deal

By Lauren Berg ( May 14, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A class of Oppenheimer & Co. customers are asking a New York federal judge to greenlight a $70 million settlement resolving their claims that the investment bank pocketed hefty fees from its cash sweep account program while paying customers "unreasonable, below-market interest rates."...
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