FTC's Case Alleging Zillow, Redfin Pact Set For August Trial
By Nate Beck ( May 15, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has set an August trial date after shutting down a bid by Zillow and Redfin to escape a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit accusing the companies of sealing a deal to stop competing on multifamily rental listings with a $100 million payment....
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