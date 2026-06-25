Monsanto Wins High Court Fight Over Roundup Cancer Warnings
By Emily Field ( June 25, 2026, 10:32 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday handed Monsanto a win in its long-running litigation battle over the labeling of alleged cancer risks of its bestselling weedkiller Roundup, clearing the path for a $7.25 billion settlement to end thousands of suits facing the Bayer AG unit by finding that the state law claims underlying a $1.25 million jury verdict are barred....
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