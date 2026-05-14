Google Workers' Attys Get $12.5M In Race Bias Deal Final OK

By Lauren Berg ( May 14, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave her final approval Thursday to a $50 million settlement that Google reached to resolve claims that it paid thousands of Black workers less than their white colleagues, and awarded the workers' attorneys their fee request of $12.5 million....
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