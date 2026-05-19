Bid Protest Spotlight: Discriminators, Fairness, Experience

By Victoria Angle ( May 19, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that provides takeaways from recent bid protest cases. This installment highlights recent decisions that offer insights about unstated evaluation criteria, substantive amendment deadlines and representations of past performance....
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