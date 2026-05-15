American Airlines Must Face Suit Over Teen's In-Flight Death
By Gina Kim ( May 15, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit partially revived a lawsuit claiming American Airlines caused a teen's death when an on-flight defibrillator used to shock his heart allegedly malfunctioned, ruling Thursday that a genuine dispute remains whether the airline equipped the flight with a working defibrillator as required by the Federal Aviation Administration....
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