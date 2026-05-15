Software Firm Seeks Belgian Venue For Calif. Cannabis Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 15, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Belgian software company has urged a California state court to throw out a nearly $400,000 fraud and breach of contract lawsuit filed by the owners of the PlugPlay cannabis vape brand, arguing both sides agreed all disputes must be litigated in Belgium....
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