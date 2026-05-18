Justices Won't Review Denial Of Luxottica Arbitration Push
By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 18, 2026, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away eyewear giant Luxottica's bid for review of a Second Circuit decision that allowed certain claims in a proposed benefits class action to proceed in New York federal court rather than in arbitration....
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