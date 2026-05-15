Judge Blocks Part Of Texas Migrant Arrest Law Once More

By Britain Eakin ( May 15, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge blocked key provisions of a state law criminalizing unauthorized entry or reentry of noncitizens into the state Thursday, ruling for the second time in less than three years that the legislation likely intrudes on an area of law controlled by the federal government....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.