DC Circ. Has Doubts About Standard General's FCC Bias Suit
By Nadia Dreid ( May 15, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit did not seem convinced Friday morning that the Federal Communications Commission was part of a racist conspiracy to kill Standard General hedge fund manager Soo Kim's $8.6 billion merger with broadcaster Tegna due to his race....
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