Maxim Denied Bid To Stop Playboy Contest Amid IP Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 15, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge shot down Maxim's bid to stop Playboy from allegedly ripping off the mechanics behind Maxim's "Cover Girl Competition," saying Maxim's delay in voicing misappropriation concerns and efforts to partner with Playboy amid the magazine's "Great Playmate Search" undermined Maxim's claims of irreparable harm....
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