RideNow Avoids SEC Suit Following Spat With Ex-CEO

By Jessica Corso ( May 15, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not sue powersports vehicle dealership chain RideNow after the agency had investigated its former CEO's use of company resources, although the onetime executive's lawsuit over his contentious departure is ongoing in Delaware state court....
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