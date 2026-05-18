Judge Won't Apply Foreign Court Orders To NY Stoli TM Fight
By Elliot Weld ( May 18, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has ruled that a Russian state-owned company fighting with U.S.-based distributors over the trademark rights to Stolichnaya vodka cannot stop the distributors from repeating arguments that had been rejected by Dutch and Russian courts....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.