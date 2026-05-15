Pharmacies Stuck With CVS Arbitration Mandate At 9th Circ.
By Bryan Koenig ( May 15, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel refused Friday to let four independent pharmacies avoid arbitrating their antitrust claims that CVS exploited a Medicare loophole to charge them exorbitant fees, standing by a district court's conclusion that just because parts of the arbitration agreement were unconscionable doesn't negate the entire thing....
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