Fla. Agency Owed No Legal Duty In Fraud Probes, Court Says

By David Minsky ( May 19, 2026, 12:38 AM EDT) -- A Florida federal court rejected a roofer's claims that the state's Department of Financial Services caused him to be charged three times with insurance fraud, ruling the agency's job at large is to investigate alleged criminal misconduct....
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