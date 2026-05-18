P-Funk Founder Sues UMG For $1.1M In Frozen Royalties
By Susan Smiley ( May 18, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Parliament-Funkadelic frontman George Clinton filed suit Friday in Michigan federal court alleging that music industry giant UMG has illegally withheld more than $1.1 million in royalty payments because of a separate lawsuit pending between Clinton and the estate of Clinton's keyboardist in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit....
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