7th Circ. Eyes Sanctions In 'Are We Dating The Same Guy' Suit
By Lauren Berg ( May 15, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit Friday refused to revive a Chicago-area man's suit over allegedly false reports of his "obnoxious behavior" on an "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" Facebook page, while questioning why he shouldn't be sanctioned for "frivolously appealing" the tossed claims and submitting a brief containing "fictitious" citations....
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