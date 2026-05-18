Mangione Can Suppress Some Evidence In NY Murder Case

By Frank G. Runyeon ( May 18, 2026, 11:07 AM EDT) -- A New York judge on Monday narrowed the evidence state prosecutors may use in their murder case against Luigi Mangione, ruling that a gun and silencer may be allowed into trial but not some items found during an illegal search of his backpack and certain statements to law enforcement....
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