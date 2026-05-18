Justices Won't Decide If Contractor Fees Are Payroll Costs
By George Woolston ( May 18, 2026, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't review an information technology company's bid for full forgiveness of a $7.2 million Paycheck Protection Program loan, letting stand the Third Circuit's decision that the Small Business Administration rightfully denied the request because the company's payments to independent contractors did not count as "payroll costs."...
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