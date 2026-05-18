Ex-FCC Official Urges Agency To Bring USF Billing In-House
By Christopher Cole ( May 18, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A former top Federal Communications Commission official says it's time for an overhaul of how the agency runs the Universal Service Fund with reforms that should include bringing the program's billions of dollars in yearly revenue collections in-house....
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