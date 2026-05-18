King & Spalding, MoFo Guide $3.4B Industrial REIT Merger

By Nate Beck ( May 18, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Investment and development firm Industrial Realty Group and real estate lender Sachem Capital said Monday that they have reached a deal to form a new industrial-focused REIT valued at $3.4 billion, using about half of IRG's portfolio in a transaction advised by King & Spalding LLP and Morrison Foerster LLP....
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