Musk's xAI Opposes Anonymity In Deepfake Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 18, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's xAI is asking a California federal court to force a group of women suing over Grok-generated deepfake images of them in sexual situations, saying they haven't shown that proceeding under pseudonyms is necessary to protect their privacy....
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