Feds Want Research Coalition's Visa Censorship Suit Tossed
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 18, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal judge that a technology research coalition's lack of injury should doom a suit challenging its new visa restriction policy targeting noncitizens who help foreign governments censor protected expression by American citizens and tech companies....
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