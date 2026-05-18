NY Times Editor Wants To Expand EEOC Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( May 18, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The white New York Times editor at the center of a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sex and race discrimination case asked a federal court to let him enter the lawsuit, saying he wants to add state and local claims that can't be leveled by the bias watchdog....
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