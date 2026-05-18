Legal Assistant Says Atty Sexually Assaulted Her After Party

By José Luis Martínez ( May 18, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A legal assistant at Texas-based personal injury firm Bivona Law PLLC has sued the firm and its owner in Texas state court, saying the attorney used an office Thanksgiving outing, alcohol and a promised Uber home to isolate and force her to have sexual intercourse at the firm's office against her will....
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