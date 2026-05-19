Realtor, Dispensary Say Other Shop Is Abusing RICO Claims

By Mike Curley ( May 19, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A realtor, a dispensary and its owner are urging an Illinois federal court to toss racketeering claims from another dispensary alleging they helped plan an illegal "raid," saying the complaint is abusing the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act process and fails to meet any of its pleading requirements....
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