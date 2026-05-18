Compass Must Provide Info For Antitrust Defenses, MLS Says
By Isaac Monterose ( May 18, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Northwest Multiple Listing Service has urged a Washington federal court to order real estate brokerage Compass to turn over "critical" discovery needed to defend against Compass' antitrust suit challenging its property listing policies....
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