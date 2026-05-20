9th Circ. Tough On HP 401(k) Forfeiture Suit Revival Bid
By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 20, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit appeared reluctant Wednesday to revive a suit alleging that HP Inc. violated federal benefits law by using forfeited 401(k) funds to defray employer-side contribution obligations, with judges questioning whether plan participants backed up allegations that the tech company hadn't been sufficiently loyal or prudent....
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