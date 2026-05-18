NYT Attacks Pentagon's Media Escort Policy In New Suit

By Gina Kim ( May 18, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The New York Times filed a second lawsuit in D.C. federal court on Monday challenging the Department of Defense's interim policy requiring reporters to be accompanied by an official escort while on Pentagon premises, arguing that it revives vacated prohibitions on newsgathering that were already found to be unconstitutional....
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