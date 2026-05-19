Ga. Law Expands Safeguards For Chatbot Users

By Chart Riggall ( May 19, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Georgia became one of the latest states this year to put up new guardrails on AI-powered chatbots, implementing stricter regulations than some of its peers while shutting the door on private litigation arising from practices that violate the new statute....
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