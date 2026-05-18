FCC Commish Focuses On Spectrum In Trips Around Globe
By Christopher Cole ( May 18, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Commissioner Olivia Trusty of the Federal Communications Commission has kept global spectrum policy at top of mind, and her travel schedule shows it....
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