2nd Circ. Skeptical Of Bid To Boost Drug Royalty Award
By Caroline Simson ( May 20, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared unsympathetic during oral arguments on Wednesday to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.'s assertion that it should be awarded nearly $66 million beyond the $16.5 million it won in a multiple sclerosis drug dispute, with one judge remarking that the company is "kind of in the soup" because it chose arbitration....
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