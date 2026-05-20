Refusing Sandoz Parent Dismissal 'Clear Error,' Court Told

By Bryan Koenig ( May 20, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Sandoz's Swiss parent company wants a Pennsylvania federal judge to rethink her decision forcing it to face generic drug price-fixing claims from major employers like General Motors, arguing the court "conflates" Novartis AG with Sandoz AG, which was spun off in 2023....
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