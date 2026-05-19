Audi Sued By Drivers Over Alleged Water Pump Defect

By Gina Kim ( May 19, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Audi drivers hit the automotive giant with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court Tuesday over what they describe as a defectively designed water pump in some vehicles that causes coolant loss and possible engine failure, which the company refuses to cover repairs by denying warranty coverage. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.