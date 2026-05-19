Chinese Testing Lab Urges FCC Caution On 'Reciprocal' Rule

By Christopher Cole ( May 19, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Chinese equipment testing lab says the Federal Communications Commission needs to tread carefully in crafting new rules demanding "reciprocal" agreements to test communications gear, or risk disrupting U.S. supply chains....
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