Novo Nordisk Says Investor Suit Pleadings Are Impermissible

By George Woolston ( May 19, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk AS urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed securities class action accusing it of misleading investors about its 2025 revenue outlook, arguing that the plaintiffs failed to plead any materially false or misleading statements....
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