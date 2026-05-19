Judge Rejects Feds' Bid To Hold Migrant Kids In Hotels
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 19, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday rejected the U.S. government's contention that a prior order limiting its ability to hold migrant minors in hotels applied only to expulsions tied to a public health order put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic....
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