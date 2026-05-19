Payroll Vendor Not Care Workers' Employer, 3rd Circ. Says

By MJ Koo ( May 19, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A payroll services vendor for Pennsylvania's Medicaid-funded home care program cannot be held jointly liable for unpaid overtime because it did not exercise significant control over caregivers, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday, affirming the company's bench trial win....
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