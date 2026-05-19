Trump Admin Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Voter Data Suits

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 19, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to revive lawsuits against California and Oregon claiming states are required to hand over voter registration lists that include driver's license and Social Security numbers, saying the data would be used to look for noncitizens and others not eligible to vote....
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