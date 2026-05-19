After Feds' Input, Gilstrap Denies Injunction In $445M IP Case
By Theresa Schliep ( May 19, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Monday rebuffed Collision Communications Inc.'s bid for an injunction blocking Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. from selling products that a jury said were infringing in a $445 million verdict, in a case that the federal government used to argue for broader use of injunctions in patent cases....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.