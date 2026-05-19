Pa. Justices Debate State's Immunity In Roadway Death Suit
By Matthew Santoni ( May 19, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices seemed torn Tuesday between the idea that the state's Department of Transportation doesn't "own" everything above and below its roadways and the concept that the agency could duck liability for obvious risks like falling branches or crumbling bridges....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.