FCC Clears Nokia Routers After DOD Security Review
By Nadia Dreid ( May 20, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Nokia will still be able to import some of its foreign made routers after receiving the Federal Communications Commission's blessing and conditional approval and exemption from the agency's covered list of equipment the agency has deemed a national security risk....
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