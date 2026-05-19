Costco Calls Suit Over Tariff Refunds Premature

By Natalie Olivo ( May 19, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Costco urged an Illinois federal court to toss a putative consumer class action seeking to recoup the higher costs that shoppers paid under President Donald Trump's global tariffs, contending that the case is premature in the wake of uncertain corporate refunds. ...
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