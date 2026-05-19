Students Defend Hacking Claims Against UMich, Ex-Coach

By David Steele ( May 19, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The students accusing the University of Michigan and a former football coach of sexual harassment and of hacking their accounts insist that the facts favor them and not the school and coach, and that their lawsuit should be allowed to continue....
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