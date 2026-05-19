9th Circ. Leans Toward FCC In Appeal Over SIM Card Beef
By Nadia Dreid ( May 19, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit seemed to have its doubts Tuesday that the Federal Communications Commission made the wrong call in finding it had no say over a Haitian mobile carrier's decision to deactivate SIM cards that were brought into the United States and used to evade international calling rates. ...
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