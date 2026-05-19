Valve's Pivot On Gamer Arbitrations Gives Wash. Judge Pause

By Rachel Riley ( May 19, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Tuesday appeared conflicted over Valve Corp.'s bid for a court order to block hundreds of gamers from arbitrating consumer protection claims, pressing the game developer on its evolving arbitration stance while suggesting users agreed to updated terms requiring such disputes to be resolved in court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.