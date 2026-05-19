DOJ Says Container Makers Fixed Prices During Pandemic

By Bryan Koenig ( May 19, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Four of the world's largest shipping container manufacturers and seven of their current and former executives conspired to restrict production to drive up prices, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday in criminally charging them, although most may be beyond the reach of American courts....
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